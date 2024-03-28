The curious case of UAE-based funds in India’s small-cap bubble

“We have already submitted our clarification on the subject matter on NSE & BSE on 13/03/2024, that neither the company nor its promoters have any personal association with any of the alleged entities including M/s. JE Impex DMCC or its promoters except that it has been allotted 10,00,000 equity shares on preferential basis by the company in January 2023, which is not even 2% of the total allotments," BCL said in a clarification to Mint.