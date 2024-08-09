The dark secrets of the Murdaugh Family dynasty
Valerie Bauerlein , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 09 Aug 2024, 09:35 PM IST
SummaryAlex Murdaugh’s crimes brought to a close a century of dirty deeds by the family’s patriarchs as they built their wealth and influence.
Alex Murdaugh’s sins were heartless and vast, cruel and violent. They were often described as shocking, but not by the people of Hampton County, S.C., who lived under the control of the Murdaugh family for a century. To them, Alex’s behavior was all too familiar.
