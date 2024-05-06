The dictator’s son wanted his yacht back. That’s when trouble started
Michael M. Phillips , The Wall Street Journal 15 min read 06 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryDiplomats say drug charges levied against foreigners in Equatorial Guinea smack of payback by the vice president.
Vice President Teodorin “Teddy" Nguema Obiang was in a mood for payback.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less