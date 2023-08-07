The Era of Ultracheap Stuff Is Under Threat
The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 07 Aug 2023, 04:26 PM IST
Summary
- Factories across Asia are struggling to attract young workers, which is bad news for Western consumers accustomed to inexpensive goods
The workplace features floor-to-ceiling windows and a cafe serving matcha tea, as well as free yoga and dance classes. Every month, workers gather at team-building sessions to drink beer, drive go-karts and go bowling.
