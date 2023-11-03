The Eye Makeup Is Everything in ‘Priscilla’
SummarySofia Coppola uses Priscilla’s heavy liner and false lashes to emphasize how Elvis transformed his wife.
Priscilla Presley rarely speaks for very long in “Priscilla," the new movie about her life. Instead, her eye makeup delivers a bold statement about the truth of being married to Elvis.
