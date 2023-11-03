The Eye Makeup Is Everything in ‘Priscilla’

Priscilla meets Elvis as a 14-year-old military brat living in West Germany, while he was a 24-year-old Army serviceman keen to spend time with American women. Soon, the two are dating, and Elvis dictates how she should dress—no prints, only solid colors—and tells her to dye her brown hair jet black. When it comes to makeup, he instructs Priscilla to wear heavy black eyeliner, according to her memoir. If she didn’t apply enough, he sent her back to the mirror to try again. She’d always thought less was more when it came to makeup. But, of course, more was always more when it came to Elvis.