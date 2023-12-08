The Federal Reserve Has an $8 Trillion Secret

Unresolved questions hang over the asset side of the balance sheet as well. The most important: What does the Fed now believe is the appropriate mix of Treasury bonds and other assets, such as mortgage-backed securities, for its portfolio? Successive rounds of quantitative easing and then tightening tended to increase and reduce Fed holdings of Treasurys and private-sector debts roughly in a constant proportion to each other. As quantitative tightening proceeds, should or will the Fed accelerate its selloff of mortgage securities so it can return to the pre-2008 norm of holding only Treasurys?

