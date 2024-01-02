The Formula to Get More Time Off Using Your Vacation Days
Vanessa Fuhrmans , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Jan 2024, 02:09 PM IST
SummaryPiggybacking on public holidays to create longer breaks and taking off Mondays are a few tricks to feeling like you really got away with little time at all.
It is barely past New Year’s Day. If you’ve taken the day off, congratulations: You have aced your first test of vacation-day math.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less