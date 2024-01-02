The Formula to Get More Time Off Using Your Vacation Days

To get the most out of your finite days off, consider Gail Martino’s PTO hack for 2024. “I’m a leisure laggard," says the senior project manager in New Haven, Conn., of her habit of waiting to take vacation time until things get slower. (Hint: That is never.) Then there is a scramble to use it or lose it toward the end of the year, with the days she does take off feeling not terribly satisfying.