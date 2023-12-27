The Frequent-Flier Trick That Won’t Work Anymore
Jacob Passy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Dec 2023, 12:57 PM IST
SummaryAirlines have changed loyalty programs so end-of-year ‘mileage run’ trips won’t help you earn platinum status anymore. Alaska Airlines is a holdout.
The end of 2023 may go down as the final days of the mileage run, travel hackers’ annual scramble to fly enough miles at year’s end to clinch elite status on airlines.
