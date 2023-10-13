The Gaza Strip: What To Know, Maps and History

Israel told 1.1 million civilians who live in northern Gaza to evacuate to the southern part of the strip.

The Gaza Strip is a densely populated Palestinian enclave on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea that is controlled by Hamas, a militant group that the U.S. and the European Union consider a terrorist organization. Israel began bombing Gaza after a Hamas attack that left more than 1,300 Israelis dead.

Since Israel began its bombing campaign in Gaza, more than 1,500 Palestinians have died and another 6,600 have been injured, according to Gaza officials. Gaza is about twice the size of Washington, D.C., and with more than two million residents it has about three times the population of the U.S. capital.

What is happening in Gaza right now?

Early on Friday, Israel said 1.1 million civilians who live in northern Gaza should evacuate to the southern part of the strip. The United Nations, which has long-running relief efforts in Gaza, said it would be impossible to pull off the movement "without devastating humanitarian consequences."

The area to be evacuated includes Gaza City, where Hamas has long had a big presence. The Israel Defense Forces said it told civilians, “You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made."

Where is the Gaza Strip?

Gaza is surrounded on two sides by Israel and borders the Mediterranean Sea and Egypt. Many Palestinians and foreigners in Gaza have been trying to enter Egypt, but Egyptian authorities have largely sealed the border, complicating potential evacuation efforts.

Who controls the Gaza Strip?

Hamas, an Arab acronym for Islamic Resistance Movement, has controlled Gaza since 2007. Hamas has fought four wars with Israel since taking power in Gaza, all of which have ended inconclusively. Hamas was founded in 1987 as part of a series of protests and riots over the Israeli military occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

What is the history of the Gaza Strip?

Gaza was part of a vast area of the Middle East controlled by Britain from the 1920s until the creation of modern Israel in 1948. Egypt occupied Gaza following the creation of Israel and held the territory for two decades until Israel seized control as part of the Six Day War in 1967 in which Israel fought against Egypt, Jordan and Syria.

Israeli troops controlled the area and many Palestinians worked in Israel in the years following the 1967 war. At the time, it was fairly easy for Palestinians to cross the border. In the ensuing years, thousands of Israeli settlers moved into the Gaza Strip, living in enclaves protected by the Israeli army. The first Intifada, or uprising, exploded in 1987 as Palestinians protested against the Israeli occupation.

In 2005, Israel withdrew its soldiers and forced the settlers to leave. Two years later, Hamas militants grabbed control of the area from the more moderate Palestinian Authority. Gaza has been largely sealed off from the rest of the world since then, with Israel controlling many aspects of daily life such as the availability of water and electricity.

With the border sealed, how has Hamas managed to amass so many weapons?

A network of tunnels under the Egypt-Gaza border has been used for years to smuggle in everything from guns to livestock and electronic equipment. Thousands of rockets have also been built in Gaza using supplies brought in through the tunnels. Through the years, Israel has unsuccessfully tried to put an end to the flow of military supplies coming into Gaza by way of the tunnels.

What is the population of Gaza?

The population of the Gaza Strip has increased from about 343,000 in 1970 to 2.1 million this year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau International Database. About 40% of the population is under the age of 15, according to the Census Bureau data.

