The Hell of Living in a Home With Any Celebrity Connection
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Aug 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Summary
- Move over, Graceland. Thanks to social media and Google maps, even mildly famous houses now get tons of visitors—some owners get a kick out of it.
NEW YORK—-It’s a Tuesday evening on Cornelia Street, a side street in Manhattan’s West Village. A little after 6 p.m., 17-year-old Lily Posner and her grandmother stroll down the street and come to a stop about half way down the block. There, they start snapping photos of a brick house.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less