The hostages next door: Inside a notable Gaza family’s dark secret
Abeer Ayyoub , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 17 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST
SummaryTo the outside world, they were a physician and a journalist. No one suspected their apartment had become a prison.
The 73-year-old general practitioner Ahmad Al-Jamal was a fixture of his community.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less