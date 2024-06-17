The hostages next door: Inside a notable Gaza family’s dark secret

He worked mornings at a public clinic in the Gaza Strip refugee camp of Nuseirat and afternoons at his own small private clinic, where residents turned to him for procedures such as circumcisions. He also was an imam at a local mosque, where he was known for his beautiful voice when reciting the Quran.

But for the past several months, when he finished his duties each day, he would return home to the apartment he shared with his son, his daughter-in-law and their children—and the three Israeli hostages they were hiding there for Hamas.

It was common knowledge in Nuseirat that the Al-Jamal family was close to Hamas, according to local residents who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. But they said few people in the densely populated area in central Gaza knew of the secret locked in the small, darkened room in the family’s apartment.

The hostages and Israeli security forces have said their captors included Al-Jamal’s son, 37-year-old Palestinian journalist Abdullah Al-Jamal. From their locked and guarded room, the hostages said, they could hear Abdullah and his wife, Fatma, a phlebotomist at a local clinic, and their children going about their daily lives in the apartment.

The building on Bisan Street is no longer standing. An Israeli airstrike destroyed it earlier this month, soon after Israeli commandos burst into the apartment and extracted the hostages, according to local residents. Abdullah and his father were killed in the operation along with Abdullah’s wife, according to the local residents, who confirmed the sequence of events.

The Al-Jamals’ children survived the raid, according to a next-door neighbor.

A few blocks away from the Al-Jamal home, another family with Hamas links called Abu Nar was holding Noa Argamani, according to local residents and an Israeli official. Argamani’s kidnapping at the Nova festival was recorded on video, making her one of the best-known of the roughly 250 hostages taken Oct. 7.

The Abu Nar family was also killed, and their building destroyed, local residents said. They were less prominent in the neighborhood than the Al-Jamals, residents said.

Surviving members of the Al-Jamal family declined to comment or weren’t reachable.

Israeli’s military operation in Nuseirat on June 8 rescued the four hostages but also left a large number of Palestinians dead following heavy fighting.

The Israeli military said the special forces who carried out the rescue eliminated armed Hamas militants guarding the hostages but declined to comment on whether they killed the family members they encountered in both buildings. The military didn’t reply to a request for comment on whether it destroyed the buildings.

The rubble where the Al-Jamal family once lived has drawn a steady flow of gawkers eager to see the place where hostages had been imprisoned in their midst, some of the people said.

The June 8 rescue operation was accompanied by heavy airstrikes and turned into a fierce battle with Hamas in the streets, leaving behind death and destruction. In the days since, local residents have discussed the folly of Hamas keeping Israeli hostages above ground in a residential area near a bustling market.

Some people said they were surprised by the revelation, because it is hard to keep a secret in the densely built neighborhood. Even a cough can be heard through the walls of the concrete and cinder-block apartment buildings, they said.

Others were furious that Hamas had put civilians in danger. Any Israeli military action in the narrow streets of Nuseirat was bound to result in large numbers of dead and wounded, some residents said.

Some locals said Hamas should have held the hostages in tunnels. Others said they should have been returned to Israel as part of a deal to end the war. The failure to secure a cease-fire despite months of negotiations is causing growing frustration in Gaza, people across the war-torn enclave say.

“Hamas should give us a map of the safe zones we can stay in, because if we knew there were hostages in the neighborhood, we would have looked for another place," said Mustafa Muhammad, 36, who fled from Gaza City to Nuseirat early in the war with his wife and infant daughter.

When the raid got under way, Muhammad and his family found themselves trapped with nowhere safe to go.

Many hostages have been held in tunnels, but a number have been held in apartments, potentially reflecting the challenge of moving around so many captives in an active war zone.

Local residents said Ahmad and Abdullah Al-Jamal were part of an extended family that had a number of ties to Hamas. Mosques throughout Gaza are controlled by Hamas, and imams serve with the approval of the militant group. Ahmad’s brother Abdelrahman Al-Jamal is a Hamas lawmaker in Gaza’s legislative council.

Abdullah was a freelance contributor to the Palestine Chronicle, a pro-Palestinian news website based in the U.S. He also worked for the Hamas-run news agency Palestine Now, according to Gaza’s government media office, which noted his death, and had served as a spokesman for Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Labor.

He made no secret of his support for the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, in which nearly 1,200 people were killed, most of them civilians. Israel’s subsequent invasion of Gaza has killed over 37,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, whose numbers don’t say how many were militants.

“Praise be to God…Oh God, guide us…Oh God, guide us…Oh God, guide us…Oh God, grant us the victory you promised," Abdullah posted on Facebook on Oct. 7.

The Palestine Chronicle said it was saddened by his death and denied he was involved in holding the Israeli hostages.

The family was well-regarded and popular in Nuseirat, a refugee camp established after the 1948 Arab-Israeli war that has grown into a dense urban area. Palestinian refugee camps, especially in the West Bank, remain focal points of a militant struggle against Israel.

The Al-Jamals originally came from the majority Arab town of Al-Ramla, now Ramla in central Israel, and fled to Gaza in 1948.

Ahmad, the head of the family, was busy throughout the war, coming and going from his clinic and the mosque or buying groceries as normal, a neighbor said. His son Abdullah was rarely seen, the neighbor said.

“Dr. Ahmad was the one who circumcised my three boys," said Ali Bkhit, a social-media consultant who was born and raised in the neighborhood. “When I dealt with him, he was a nice character; his smile never left his face."

Bkhit said he grew up hearing Ahmad Al-Jamal’s voice reciting the Quran at the local Al-Farouk Mosque. “He was always there, his voice was beautiful, and people admired him a lot," he said.

Bkhit said he was shocked to learn that the Al-Jamals had been holding hostages in their home, because he didn’t expect the family to be involved in such a way in Hamas’s war with Israel.

Israeli intelligence caught wind of the hostages’ location in May, according to Israel’s military. Special forces spent weeks practicing for the rescue mission on models of the two small apartment blocks, the military said.

The hostages’ return home caused jubilation in Israel. It was a rare day of joy amid a grim war that is still far from achieving its declared goals of destroying Hamas and bringing home the 116 remaining Israelis and others seized on Oct. 7.

The Nuseirat area, swollen with civilians displaced from other parts of Gaza, suffered the heaviest bombardment by Israeli air and ground forces that it has seen in the eight-month war.

Palestinian health authorities said 274 people were killed and nearly 700 injured. Israel’s military said around 100 people were killed or wounded, including militants and civilians caught in the crossfire. The numbers couldn’t be independently verified.

Rescue team leader Arnon Zamora was wounded in a firefight at the Al-Jamal house and later died.

A video released by Israel’s military showed commandos entering a room in the apartment and finding the three male hostages. In the second building, about 200 yards away, Israeli commandos found Noa Argamani.

Abdullah Al-Jamal’s recent articles for the Palestine Chronicle reported on civilian deaths in the invasion of Gaza, accusing Israel of massacres and genocide.

One article published on June 3, just a few days before he died, talked about Gaza families that had taken in people displaced by the war. It carried the headline, “My House Will Always Be Open."