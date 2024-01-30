The Hottest Job Market in Sports
Joshua Robinson , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Jan 2024, 05:27 PM IST
SummarySoccer behemoths Liverpool and Barcelona both announced last week that they would hire new coaches this summer. But they’re far from the only ones fishing in the managerial talent pool.
There has perhaps never been a better time to be unemployed in Europe—at least if you’re a top-tier soccer manager.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less