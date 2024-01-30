The Hottest Job Market in Sports

The industry known for its low job security, erratic bosses, and suffocating public scrutiny has suddenly found itself with a glut of plum gigs ready to hit the job market. Last week, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving his post at Anfield in June after nine grueling years in charge. Days later, Xavi Hernandez said that he also planned to quit the dugout at FC Barcelona at the end of the season.

