The ‘hustling expert’ behind Argentina’s $250 million crypto scandal
Katherine Long , Vicky Ge Huang , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 03 Mar 2025, 04:50 PM IST
SummaryHayden Davis had a string of short-lived business ventures more than a decade long when he met Argentine leader Javier Milei. Together, they pumped a crypto token that has shaken Milei’s presidency.
He is a college dropout who hawked energy drinks as a teen and sold Oreos to make rent. Under “skills" on LinkedIn, he listed “hustling expert."
