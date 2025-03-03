The ‘hustling expert’ behind Argentina’s $250 million crypto scandal

Kelsier is led by Davis’s father, Tom Davis, a felon who led an international Christian adoption nonprofit, then became a leadership coach and serial entrepreneur, according to law-enforcement and nonprofit records, social-media posts and his public statements. Through Hayden’s mother, the family springs from a line of former adherents to a violent Christian fundamentalist sect, the Church of the First Born of the Lamb of God. Her father was killed by believers after fleeing the group when she was a young child, she said on an episode of her sons’ podcast. She was never a member of the sect.