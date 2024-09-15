The Kids who didn’t know their parents were Russian spies | Mint

The Kids who didn’t know their parents were Russian spies
SummaryPutin romanticizes Moscow’s network of deep-cover operatives, but ethical questions abound.
“Ludwig" and “Maria" had suffered an abrupt end to their clandestine careers, arrested just after finishing breakfast in their suburban home and outed as deep-cover spies for Moscow. But as they flew in a Bombardier jet to freedom as part of an epic prisoner swap last month, they had more familial concerns in mind: How to break it to the kids?
