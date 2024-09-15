The Kids who didn’t know their parents were Russian spies

In the case of the Dultsevs, Putin was closely monitoring their work as they traveled widely across the EU, according to U.S. and European intelligence officials. Artem founded an IT firm that sold domain names and cloud hosting. Anna opened an art gallery, providing cover as she traveled for exhibitions across Europe and discreetly moved money. They used their anonymity to meet and pay sources and identify and cultivate new assets that could be handed to SVR officers working under diplomatic cover at Russian embassies. One officer, working as a military attaché, was later deported from Slovenia.