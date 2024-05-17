The landmark Supreme Court audio you were never meant to hear

WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court began recording its oral arguments in 1955. Unfortunately, the court’s most celebrated case—Brown v. Board of Education—was decided in 1954, meaning there is no audio record of the hearing where the constitutionality of school segregation was argued, or the day 70 years ago when Chief Justice Earl Warren read from the bench his entire opinion declaring that, “in the field of public education, the doctrine of ‘separate but equal’ has no place."

That historic near-miss long has frustrated Jerry Goldman, a Chicago law professor who spent decades cataloging, transcribing and publishing Supreme Court audio files on the educational website Oyez.org. But at the theater last year, Goldman found an unlikely muse: a computer-synthesized clone of President Biden’s voice commanding patrons to silence their cellphones.

Inspired, Goldman set out to use similar artificial intelligence technology to replicate the voices of Warren, lawyer Thurgood Marshall, who was himself appointed to the court in 1967, and other key figures from the case.

Now, coincident with Brown’s 70th anniversary, synthetic audio of the arguments and opinion announcement joins more than 12,000 hours of flesh and blood recordings.

“You’ve heard of deepfakes. This is a truefake," Goldman says.

“When you listen to Frankfurter, man—it’s Frankfurter!" adds the self-described Supreme Court nerd.

To breathe life into the voices of Justice Felix Frankfurter (1882-1965) and others, Goldman and his team scoured 1950s newsreels and other historic recordings. Actors were brought in to read the argument transcript with the right rhythms, and then Respeecher—the same Ukraine-based AI company that resurrected a young Luke Skywalker’s voice for “The Mandalorian"— transformed the actors’ voices into simulations of the original attorneys and justices.

‘A magic layer’

The result: an audio experience led by Goldman, the Knight Lab at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism and the podcast company Spooler.

The project, called “Brown Revisited," includes episodes narrated by broadcaster Karen Grigsby Bates and audio for about 90 minutes of the most significant exchanges from the 18-hour, six-day oral arguments.

While there have been re-enactments of the case, AI adds a “magic layer that translates this project from a historical recreation to something that’s brand new," says Spooler CEO James Boggs.

Reviews are starting to come in.

One clip “was strikingly good in terms of voice quality and intonation, although I am not familiar with my father’s vocal tone or cadence prior to 1960," says Thurgood Marshall Jr. “Another one was—meh. But I am pleased that some educational purpose is being made of this."

“Amazing," says retired Justice Stephen Breyer, a Warren-era Supreme Court clerk. “It is a little creepy. But it seems to me a good idea and well worth the effort."

The late chief’s grandson, Jeffrey Earl Warren, concurred—mostly. “The Thurgood Marshall one was pretty good," he says, while noting that “Papa Warren had a much lower, gravelly voice."

Then there are dissenters.

“I would not have identified that voice as the voice of Thurgood Marshall," says U.S. Circuit Judge Douglas Ginsburg, who clerked for Marshall in the 1974 term.

Ginsburg says he hopes AI’s large language model can improve, at least for educational projects like this. “The broader implication for misleading the public about what public figures, particularly candidates for public office, have said is quite disturbing."

The Supreme Court is well aware of that potential. In 2012, after the court released audio of Affordable Care Act arguments, the Republican National Committee quickly used it in a political ad, altering the recording to make Solicitor General Donald Verrilli stutter and gasp by splicing clips together, including an awkward start when he briefly choked on a sip of water.

“Obamacare: It’s a tough sell," the ad said.

Justice Samuel Alito condemned that stunt, citing it as a reason for not broadcasting arguments.

“He had a bad 30 seconds or so, he couldn’t find his voice," Alito told a judicial conference in 2017. “I didn’t agree with it in the end, but he presented his position well." A 5-4 court ultimately upheld most of the healthcare law, over Alito’s dissent.

Today, arguments are livestreamed—a holdover from the Covid era when the justices met remotely. But don’t expect transparency to reign supreme soon. Cameras are still verboten, and the press is often kept at arm’s length during public appearances.

‘It was tough’

The court’s first recorded argument, a stultifying Texas-New Mexico water dispute, dates back to Oct. 10, 1955. But it took until 1969 for the initial batch of reel-to-reel tapes to reach the National Archives, with more trickling in every few years. There they languished, largely gathering dust until 1981, when CBS News’ Fred Graham aired snippets in a Pentagon Papers anniversary report.

A livid Chief Justice Warren Burger “blamed the National Archives for the leak; nothing so wicked had happened so long as the recordings had been kept within the Court," Graham recalled in his memoir. “After an unsuccessful hunt for the leaker, Burger decreed that no more recordings would go to the Archives—and for the next five years, none went."

The court resumed the transfers in 1986 upon Burger’s retirement, but with conditions: Users could copy recordings for “private research and teaching," yet couldn’t distribute them. Those restrictions came crashing down after Peter Irons, a political-science professor at the University of California, San Diego, signed the agreement only to promptly flout it. In 1993, Irons published a $75 collection of 23 condensed arguments on audiocassettes.

That did not please the court. “Legal remedies may be appropriate," the justices’ spokeswoman said. After further deliberation, however, the court cried uncle. Restrictions on the tapes were lifted in November 1993.

The dispute bothered Goldman for a different reason. “People shouldn’t have to pay for this," he says, “these are recordings from a public session of the highest court in the land."

Oyez.org ultimately grew to include more than 8,000 arguments, now posted along with interactive transcripts.

In 2016, Goldman, then age 70, retired from teaching, passing management of Oyez.org to Cornell Law School, the Chicago-Kent College of Law and the legal publisher Justia. The prospect of adding Brown brought him back into the game.

Locating recordings of Marshall and the justices proved relatively easy. Not so for some other characters. While actors could portray long-forgotten players like Paul Wilson, an assistant Kansas attorney general, Goldman knew one voice demanded more authenticity: John W. Davis, Marshall’s chief adversary and segregation’s staunchest defender before the court.

Davis had worn many hats—congressman, ambassador, U.S. solicitor general—before his 1924 presidential bid as the Democratic nominee. But he died in 1955, and recordings of his voice were scarce.

“It was tough, but I found a chunk, not much, maybe 15 or 20 minutes, in the Beinecke library at Yale," Goldman recalls. A few other snippets turned up at the Library of Congress and the National Archives, enough to create a model of Davis’s voice.

The Brown decision effectively overruled an 1896 precedent, Plessy v. Ferguson, which had affirmed racial segregation as part of “the established usages, customs and traditions of the people."

Reading from the bench on May 17, 1954, Warren said, “we cannot turn the clock back to 1868, when the [14th] Amendment was adopted, or even to 1896, when Plessy v. Ferguson was written. We must consider public education in the light of its full development and its present place in American life."

While students are the principal audience for Brown Revisited, Goldman says he hopes the current justices might draw some lessons from it, too.

“Today, the Supreme Court’s dominant jurisprudence is to think about these constitutional decisions within the history and tradition of our people," Goldman says. “The history and tradition of our people was to keep blacks and whites separate."