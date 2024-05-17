The landmark Supreme Court audio you were never meant to hear
Jess Bravin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 May 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryUsing sleuthing, voice actors and AI, a determined professor resurrects unrecorded oral arguments from Brown v. Board. Says one retired justice: A ‘little creepy’ but ‘amazing.’
WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court began recording its oral arguments in 1955. Unfortunately, the court’s most celebrated case—Brown v. Board of Education—was decided in 1954, meaning there is no audio record of the hearing where the constitutionality of school segregation was argued, or the day 70 years ago when Chief Justice Earl Warren read from the bench his entire opinion declaring that, “in the field of public education, the doctrine of ‘separate but equal’ has no place."
