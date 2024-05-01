The last stock photographers await their fate under generative AI
Katie Deighton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 May 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryDigital photography ravaged the business of taking and licensing commercial photos. Some fear AI will kill it off entirely.
Stock photographers who survived the disruptive advent of digital cameras and online sales are bracing themselves for the next great tech shock: generative AI.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less