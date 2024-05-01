The last stock photographers await their fate under generative AI

Stock photographers who survived the disruptive advent of digital cameras and online sales are bracing themselves for the next great tech shock: generative AI.

Some are predicting the worst.

“The stock photography industry is going away," said Connecticut-based photographer Tony Northrup. “AI is ending it for the remaining photographers who figured out how to stay profitable."

Photographers’ concerns highlight a growing unease within the wider commercial creative industries that AI will wipe out jobs that until now have relied on artistic talent and decades of experience.

Industries such as marketing, publishing, music and news have long relied on stock photography to create, illustrate or promote their products for less cost than commissioning photos would require. AI’s new capability to generate realistic images from simple text prompts is now giving stock clients an affordable, fast alternative that comes with greater control of the final image.

“I’m concerned that my best efforts to be a creative photographer and responsible business owner will quickly become all for naught," said Shannon Fagan, a Memphis, Tenn.-based photographer. “I anticipate that it will make my stock photography collection somewhat obsolete."

The companies that broker stock imagery say doom-mongering is unfounded. Consumers are still proving hostile toward AI-generated images, and so are marketers looking to convey an air of authenticity, according to executives.

Real photos of real things are still in demand, said Paul Hennessy, CEO of stock photography provider Shutterstock, on an earnings call in February. “We are not seeing our customers at any level of scale with a desire to buy, purchase and utilize AI-generated images," Hennessy said.

The stock-photo companies are hedging their bets, however, by introducing AI tools of their own. Lacking similar options, stock photographers can’t be so sanguine.

Stock photography’s golden hour

Top photographers in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s routinely earned thousands of dollars from ad agencies, record labels and media companies for one photo. Life was good—until digital photography changed everything.

“The supply just totally outpaced the demand," said Washington state-based photographer Pete Saloutos. Photo agencies consolidated and moved their businesses online, expanding their libraries and reducing prices and royalties in the process.

“At one point I was getting as much as $2,000 for the use of a photo, and that went down to 2 cents," Saloutos said. He still shoots stock but no longer expects good returns.

So many of his peers bowed out that the industry’s trade association, the Stock Artists Alliance, shut down in 2011. Other photographers turned multiple rooms in their homes into studios and began shooting thousands of photos a day, factory-line style, to maintain the figures on their royalty checks.

Some say they can ride out this latest tech quake, confident that machines are no match for artistry.

Antonio Guillem, the photographer behind the internet-famous “distracted boyfriend" stock photo, said he still makes good money from stock that he shoots in his 2,000-square-foot studio outside Barcelona, although he no longer sells the 1,600 licenses a day that he did three years ago.

That AI look

The biggest companies in stock photography take the same line. AI imagery sometimes looks uncanny or fake, and most consumers and customers want the real thing, they say.

Stock companies’ AI models will also require a stream of fresh photos to remain up-to-date, especially when it comes to images of new technologies and current events, said Rebecca Swift, Getty Images’ global head of creative.

And AI is unlikely to diminish stock photographers’ pay any further because companies including Getty have to keep prices high enough to maintain their own operations, Swift said.

Getty Images’ 2023 creative revenue, its term for stock sales, declined 1.1% from the year before to $578.7 million. Shutterstock’s subscribers declined 10.8%, although its sales increased. Adobe, which owns a stock photo business as well as products like Photoshop, doesn’t break out the sales of its individual subscription products.

Stock companies’ optimism about traditional photography hasn’t stopped them from racing to build their own AI image tools so they can serve those clients who do want AI art today, compete with the likes of Midjourney and OpenAI’s Dall-E, and be in position as the tech improves and demand grows.

Last year, Adobe introduced Firefly, an image-generating AI model trained on its Adobe Stock library and content in the public domain, Shutterstock launched an AI image generator powered by OpenAI and Google AI tech, and Getty Images partnered with Nvidia to create Generative AI by Getty Images. All market their AI products as commercially safe, meaning they trained the models on images for which they have the rights, and introduced some form of compensation for those images’ photographers.

Fagan, the Memphis-based photographer, said he received a one-off AI-training payment from Adobe Stock last year that amounted to around 10% to 12% of his annual income from the company.

“In some ways, this moment in time feels like the calm before the storm—borrowed time before we will all inevitably need to adapt to spend our time doing something else," Fagan said.

Bend, don’t break

Adobe is encouraging photographers to use generative AI to create more images and sell more licenses, said Scott Belsky, the company’s chief strategy officer and executive vice president of design and emerging products. If Adobe sees demand for photos of women in red sweaters, for instance, photographers could use AI to tweak their existing pictures of women in blue and purple sweaters to capitalize.

Resistance, for Belsky, is futile.

“When artists say to me, ‘I hate generative AI, why are you even allowing it in any of your products?’ I’m like, ‘Because [otherwise] people are gonna go to illegitimate places and you’re going to end up getting paid nothing.’ " Belsky said. “This is a revolution, this is the new digital camera, and we have to embrace it."

But others question how long it will take before generative AI stops including extra fingers in its images and becomes essentially impossible to distinguish from real photos.

Northrup, the Connecticut-based photographer, now concentrates on other projects, such as the YouTube channel he runs with his wife and his business publishing educational books on photography.

“I’m an old tech guy, I’ve been through it a couple of times," he said. “So I have constantly been looking ahead for the next thing that’s going to crush all my dreams and the stuff that I built."