The last stock photographers await their fate under generative AI

Last year, Adobe introduced Firefly, an image-generating AI model trained on its Adobe Stock library and content in the public domain, Shutterstock launched an AI image generator powered by OpenAI and Google AI tech, and Getty Images partnered with Nvidia to create Generative AI by Getty Images. All market their AI products as commercially safe, meaning they trained the models on images for which they have the rights, and introduced some form of compensation for those images’ photographers.