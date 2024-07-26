The latest generational divide: What does brat mean?

When Bradley Moss saw social-media posts about brats, he was confused. He eventually asked his 10-year-old daughter to explain.

“After she finished rolling her eyes at me, she said something along the lines of, ‘Daddy, this just means you enjoy living your life. You don’t care what anyone else thinks,’ " said Moss, 43, a national security lawyer in Washington, D.C.

Brat, typically used to refer to someone spoiled or childish, took on a new meaning this summer after the release last month of English singer Charli XCX’s hyperpop album—“brat." In the past week, the term reached a wider audience as Vice President Kamala Harris joined in on the brat craze. The problem: Many people don’t get it.

To Charli fans, who have played the lime-green album more than 400 million times on Spotify, the term is a compliment meaning carefree, messy and bold. The definition is open-ended enough that some remain confused. You can’t blame them.

In the chronically online era, the pop-culture metabolism has sped up. Not long after “brat" came out June 7, fans started posting pictures of lime-green items such as traffic cones and matcha drinks and calling it “brat coded." Young people are sharing videos of themselves dancing to Charli’s viral song “Apple." Some are living out their “brat summer" in the clubs.

But for many of those over 40, or simply online less, the shift in cultural moments can be hard to decipher. Some are still working out the concepts of rizz, aura points, lazy-girl jobs and the Gen Z heart sign.

Regina Walsh, a 63-year-old retired social worker, said the brat hype reminded her of when rude “Karens" became a concept several years ago, which her son had to explain to her. She said she didn’t understand this week why she was hearing about brats on TV news.

“I was so upset that they were calling Kamala Harris, our vice president, a brat," she said.

Her 30-year-old son, John, told her it was a good thing.

“How can it be a good thing? A brat is a little spoiled child," she replied.

Her son told her brat was a TikTok trend and explained the new meaning. Walsh, from Belmar, N.J., said she now interprets the term to mean someone who is going places and can be president. She said former President Donald Trump, the GOP nominee, didn’t match the new pop-culture definition.

“I would not call Trump ‘brat’ now that I know what it means," she said, “but maybe a month ago I might’ve."

“Brat" has taken over a corner of the internet in recent weeks with companies including Taco Bell, Target and Kate Spade jumping in.

The online marketplace Etsy said searches for lime-green-colored items on its site jumped 40% over the past three months compared to the same time last year.

After President Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Harris, the Harris-brat memes started trending. Charli posted Sunday, “kamala IS brat." Her tweet has more than 53 million views. The expected Democratic presidential nominee now has the album’s lime-green background and lowercase font on her campaign’s accounts on TikTok, Instagram, X and Facebook.

More than 3,300 online articles and social posts mentioned the words “Kamala" and “brat" between Sunday and Thursday, according to Launchmetrics, a software, data and insights company. Mentions on X of the word “brat" spiked on Monday with about 107,000 posts, according to PeakMetrics, a company that tracks online discussions.

A representative for Charli declined to comment. A Harris campaign spokesperson said “online memes supporting Vice President Harris have taken on a life of their own."

Tasha Taylor, a 32-year-old living in Nova Scotia, said her 80-year-old grandad wanted to know why she kept taking photos of herself with green-colored items on the street, such as a lime-green car. She told him what the album meant to her: that she can have fun and “be messy" as she goes almost a year sober. Eventually he got it.

“I never thought I’d like green so much, but I’m obsessed," said Taylor, who sports lime-green nails and earrings that say “brat" on them.

Retailers are trying to cash in on the moment by advertising goods that could double as brat-related. Target added a brat-focused collection to its website, featuring items from bright green hair color to an elderflower-flavored Red Bull in a lime-green can. “Your number one trend to try: brat summer," Target said on its website.

Makeup company ColourPop has been lauding its sparkly green eyeshadow palette as a way for people to highlight their brat. Kate Spade developed a “brat summer starter pack" with items from a leather green watch to dangly earrings.

Zak Constantine, a 24-year-old Charli fan, said he has had about a dozen conversations in recent days explaining the brat trend to older people. Constantine, chairman of the Democratic Party in Orange County, N.Y., said people working in his district and campaign staffers in state politics have asked him for a brat lesson.

“I helped my colleagues understand why this is such a great opportunity for us," he said. “Young people are so excited about the vice president."

Sen. Tim Kaine could use a session.

The Virginia Democrat said one of his young staffers about a month ago hung a lime-green sign in his campaign office that said “tim kaine." The sign matched the design of the “brat" album cover.

“I just thought my young staff and interns do funny things I don’t understand," said Kaine, 66.

After the Harris and brat memes spread in recent days, Kaine said he suddenly realized the staffer had put up the sign in reference to the album. But that was the extent of his understanding.

“My staff tried to explain it to me," he said, “but I still don’t get it."

That might be OK. Now that more people understand what brat summer is, Charli decided Thursday to end it. “Brat summer is over," she posted on Instagram.