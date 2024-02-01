The Lawyer—and Drummer—Who Felled Elon Musk’s $55.8 Billion Compensation Package
Ryan Felton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Feb 2024, 04:30 PM IST
SummaryA high-profile legal team, led at trial by a former corporate-defense lawyer, handled the case that led to the Tesla CEO’s pay deal being nixed.
The case that brought down Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar pay package at Tesla was driven by a lawyer who spent decades representing big companies like Goldman Sachs and 21st Century Fox, and a shareholder who played drums in a heavy metal band.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less