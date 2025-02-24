The long nights and drug addiction that drove a banker to insider trading
Alexander Saeedy , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Feb 2025, 02:28 PM IST
SummaryJohn Femenia says he conceived of the scheme while high on stimulants and working late as an investment banker.
John Femenia ran an insider trading ring that netted him and his friends millions of dollars before they went to prison. It all started with long hours as an investment banker and a crippling addiction to Adderall.
