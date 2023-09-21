The Long-Term Benefits of Hands-On Fathering
SummaryA new study shows that fathers who feed, change and play with their young children are making a major contribution to their development.
The blockbuster movie “Barbie" depicts men as utterly useless. The film’s younger guys dress in fake fur and act like Neanderthals, while the middle-aged men who have jobs are portrayed as incompetent nincompoops. Some are eye candy for the Barbies, but they’re all socially awkward. They can’t even play the guitar.