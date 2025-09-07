The man whose 1939 Ford woodie won a national award

But in Puerto Rico, they have a different legacy. The woodie station wagon—known locally as guagua de madera—played a critical role in shaping midcentury rural transportation. They were used as taxis, and they were lifelines for small towns and mountainous communities. They carried people, sacks of charcoal, even live animals like chickens, pigs and goats. These woodies took a beating, which is where my family comes in. In the 1940s, my grandfather had a repair shop for woodie station wagons in a town called Isabela. He specialized in woodwork, and he taught my father how to work on the wood.