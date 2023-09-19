The Market-Beating Investment That’s Defying Wall Street Skeptics

As of Aug. 15, companies had refinanced, paid down or extended some $45 billion of loans that were previously due to mature in 2024. That has left about $27 billion remaining of the $75 billion that was outstanding at the start of the year, according to PitchBook LCD data. Since then, the software company Finastra was able to obtain a new loan with which it will pay down roughly $4 billion of loans due in 2024.