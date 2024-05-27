The massive immigration wave hitting America’s classrooms
Jon Kamp , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 May 2024, 05:56 PM IST
SummaryIn Stoughton, Mass., more students are arriving. And many come with traumatic pasts and little English.
STOUGHTON, Mass.—Eighth-grader Sandla Desir spoke softly in a classroom recently while reading the Dr. Seuss book, “One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish," aloud in accented English.
