The mental-health stigma that won’t go away: Getting paid time off to heal

Monika Gray-Payne, a self-employed esthetician, often worked seven days a week, providing cosmetic services. But in 2022, she found herself spiraling. Beset by panic attacks and crying spells, she struggled to leave the house, much less work. The next spring, after a diagnosis of PTSD and bipolar disorder, she filed a claim for disability pay.

Her insurer, Ameritas Life Insurance, didn’t see things the same way. A doctor it chose to evaluate her described her symptoms as “mild to moderate trauma." In its letter denying her claim, Ameritas agreed that Gray-Payne had PTSD from a trauma years earlier but that she had proved before that she could “put much of that behind" her and could work.

Workers struggling with mental illness are denied disability benefits at higher rates than those with physical conditions such as cancer or a broken leg, the most recently available data show.

As in Gray-Payne’s case, insurers often dispute the conclusions of the patient’s doctor or therapist.

By all accounts, the experience that triggered her PTSD was horrific. In 2007, Gray-Payne watched from a hiding spot as her husband killed her two children and then turned the gun on himself. The tragedy marked her for life but as time passed, she found respite in her work. She opened an office to provide facials, cellulite treatments and other services, and worked as much as she could.

The pandemic forced her to take a hiatus, and in the ensuing isolation, she developed intense anxiety. After returning to her business for a while, she stopped working in 2022. Her 2023 claim, after nearly two years of tussling, was denied this year.

Across all conditions, insurers denied 15% of disability claims in 2023. The denial rate was significantly higher, at 20%, for claims related to mental health, according to data from the Integrated Benefits Institute, a research organization serving employee-benefits providers.

That leaves thousands of workers—both those employed at companies or in business for themselves—without an income when they seek a leave of absence or stop working for an indefinite period.

“I’m just existing but not living," said Gray-Payne, 47, who filed a lawsuit against Ameritas in June.

She had hoped those benefits would be a lifeline while she addressed her mental health. Since 2022, she said, she has been unable to drive or work and hardly leaves her house. With no paycheck, she has drained her retirement savings and gets some help from family and her partner.

Ameritas declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Insurers and the employers who hire them to administer their disability benefits say that they take workers’ mental-health needs seriously and that it is important to pay out credible claims.

Still, industry executives say mental-health claims are sometimes denied because the severity of symptoms and how they affect a person’s ability to work can be difficult to pin down.

While a diagnosis might be clear and undisputed, “you also have to show that you’re impeded from performing the duties of your occupation," said Fred Schott, the research director at the Council for Disability Income Awareness, which represents disability-benefit providers.

A higher bar

The most common reason for denials, he said, is that workers don’t submit sufficient or correct medical documentation. That, too, is often more difficult than documenting a physical condition: Many people don’t have a therapist in a time of crisis or have trouble accessing mental-health care.

Many employers offer disability insurance as a benefit so that workers can collect part of their pay if they suffer a major accident or illness. Self-employed people can buy such policies individually to protect themselves from loss of income. In 2023, around half of U.S. workers had access to disability benefits through their employer or an individual policy, according to a report from insurer Guardian Life.

Mental illness claims have been on the rise. They accounted for around 10% of all disability claims in 2023, up from 4% in the early 2000s, the report showed.

At the time of her children’s deaths, Gray-Payne worked as a customer-service representative at a bank. She was referred to a psychiatrist but didn’t have health insurance or the means to pay for therapy, so she didn’t receive treatment.

Getting her esthetician’s license years later provided a chance for a fresh start. For a while, she also spoke publicly about her story to help support others dealing with grief, she said. That eventually became too taxing, and she focused on building a following with her customers.

“They’d tell me their stories, but I never had to tell them mine," she said.

The work required physical contact. When the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, Gray-Payne said she struggled with isolation. At the end of 2020, she took out a disability policy with Ameritas. Since she was self-employed, she paid the $430 monthly premiums on her own, she said.

Over time, she said, she developed severe post-traumatic stress symptoms and by 2022, she was experiencing panic attacks, crying spells and anxiety.

“I was always having thoughts of dying or being killed. If I’m in the car and sunlight comes through the windshield and it hits me in the eye, I think of gunshots. My heart would beat fast, I’d be sweating and my throat would close," she said.

Her primary-care physician diagnosed her with bipolar disorder and PTSD, according to medical records. She has been seeing a psychiatrist since the spring of 2023.

That year, she filed a claim for her disability benefits, which would pay a maximum of $5,000 a month. Ameritas at first tried to rescind her policy, telling her a year later that she had failed to include some medical information on her application, according to a document reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

After Gray-Payne disputed the rescission, Ameritas reversed itself—and denied the claim in February this year after Gray-Payne was examined by a doctor chosen by Ameritas.

Diagnoses seen as ‘less real’

Insurers typically place a two-year cap on benefits for workers who are disabled by mental illnesses—another departure from how other medical claims are treated.

That might change under a law proposed in June by Reps. Bobby Scott of Virginia and Mark DeSaulnier of California, both Democrats. Their bill, the Workers’ Disability Benefits Parity Act, would require disability insurers to treat behavioral health and substance-addiction claims the same way they treat medical claims.

Insurers have maintained the two-year limit because the cost of paying longer claims would make their product less competitive in the battle to win customers, Scott said in an interview, adding, “So unless everybody does it, nobody can do it."

The two-year limit isn’t written into law. Dan Fishbein, the president of Sun Life U.S., an employee-benefits firm that offers disability insurance, said the cap is a convention insurers adopted when the benefit was first designed because “there was a belief that mental health diagnoses were ‘less real’ than physical conditions." Unlike most insurers, Sun Life supports ending the two-year cap.

For Gray-Payne, receiving benefits would have helped her get through a period when her symptoms made it difficult to be around clients and other people.

“I’m not the person I used to be," she said.

