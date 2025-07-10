The mental-health stigma that won’t go away: Getting paid time off to heal
Lauren Weber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Jul 2025, 08:09 PM IST
Workers struggling with mental illness are denied disability benefits more often than those with physical conditions, data show.
Monika Gray-Payne, a self-employed esthetician, often worked seven days a week, providing cosmetic services. But in 2022, she found herself spiraling. Beset by panic attacks and crying spells, she struggled to leave the house, much less work. The next spring, after a diagnosis of PTSD and bipolar disorder, she filed a claim for disability pay.
