The merchant banker who could win the Masters
Andrew Beaton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Apr 2024, 03:34 PM IST
SummaryStewart Hagestad has built a career in finance. At the same time, he is one of the best amateur golfers in the world.
AUGUSTA, Ga.—Stewart Hagestad had a compelling reason to ask the merchant bank where he works for some time off this week: He was going to the Masters.
