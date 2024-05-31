The molecular magic of flavored oils
SummaryForget truffles—a new generation of cooks are turning shrimp claws, tree bark and ash into jolts of pure flavor.
One of the most delicious things I’ve eaten so far this year was a creamy soup made from sorrel, a lemony-sharp green leaf that is hard to get hold of unless you grow it yourself. Sorrel soup is a specialty at Castle Farm, Midford, a restaurant in the English countryside near the town of Bath, and when my companions and I took our first spoonfuls, our eyes widened.