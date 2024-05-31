The molecular magic of flavored oils

One of the most delicious things I’ve eaten so far this year was a creamy soup made from sorrel, a lemony-sharp green leaf that is hard to get hold of unless you grow it yourself. Sorrel soup is a specialty at Castle Farm, Midford, a restaurant in the English countryside near the town of Bath, and when my companions and I took our first spoonfuls, our eyes widened.

The soup itself was creamy and smooth: think Vichyssoise, only warm, not cold. What lifted it to a whole other level was that in the bottom of each bowl was a pool of emerald green sorrel oil. The dark green oil marbled with the pale green soup, making it taste like spring in a bowl.

Flavored oils are a much bigger aspect of restaurant cooking than they used to be. Often the flavors are inventive, bordering on weird. Shrimp claws, pine needles, pomelo skin, coffee: anything you can think of, and a lot that you would never dream of, has been turned into culinary oils by clever modern chefs.

Even ingredients that aren’t generally viewed as edible—including hay, ash and tree bark—can be turned into oils to use as a kind of perfume for food. A last-minute spritz is a way to change the whole mood of a dish.

Until recently, the reputation of oils with added flavors was mixed at best. Too many of us have memories of being given a thoughtful gift of some kind of flavored oil from a gourmet shop. They came in charming tins or bottles but would linger unused at the back of a cupboard until they went rancid, because how often do you actually feel the need for pink- peppercorn-and-fennel oil?

Another reason why many people developed a prejudice against flavored oils is truffle oil, which was terribly overused for a while and often tasted nothing like fresh truffle. Martha Stewart was one of many truffle-oil refuseniks, telling The Today Show in 2018 that she found it “a hideous thing" that “clings to your taste buds."

But there are flavor oils and flavor oils. Using oil as a way to extract the essential flavor of your favorite ingredients is actually a very smart move, as scientist Arielle Johnson explains in her excellent new book “Flavorama: A Guide to Unlocking the Art and Science of Flavor."

Most of what we think of as flavor is actually smell, and the molecules that activate our sense of smell are easier to extract with oil, or other fats such as butter, than they are with water. By contrast, basic taste molecules, such as salt, sugar and acid, extract better in water. Think of a glass of lemonade: the sweetness of the sugar and the sharpness of the lemon are perfectly extracted by the water.

Based on her knowledge of how flavor works, Johnson has experimented with making all kinds of infused flavor oils. Some of these experiments are pretty out there, she concedes. She is a fan of “woodsy" oils made from shavings of cedar, oak or juniper, or from tree resins such as frankincense and mastic. If oak oil sounds odd, Johnson asks us to remember that anyone with a fondness for red wine or whiskey already has a taste for “dissolved oak flavors."

One of the joys of homemade flavor oils is that they give you access to flavors that can be tricky to create through cooking alone. Take smoke. Home-smoked food is a nonstarter for anyone who lives in a cramped city dwelling with a smoke alarm. But Johnson found that she could make an extraordinary “smoke oil" using nothing but Lapsang souchong tea and grapeseed oil, in a ratio of one part tea to eight parts oil.

When I blended the oil and tea together as instructed in her recipes, it looked like an unpromising gray sludge. But after leaving it in the refrigerator for two days and straining through a clean tea towel, I had a deep smoky oil which could add the spirit of BBQ to anything, even a salad. A few drops added to some oven-roasted eggplant gave it the smokiness of baba ghanoush charred over an open flame.

Flavor oils are actually nothing new. Think of ginger-scallion oil, the bedrock of so many Chinese dishes, which is made in a trice by pouring hot oil over minced ginger and scallion (I love this on steamed fish). Or consider the chili oils of Asia, including the chili crisp oil that has been such an object of devotion in the U.S. over the past 10 years.

I make my own near-instant chili oil by heating half a teaspoon of smoked paprika with a few pinches of dried chili flakes in a little olive oil. For a crispy version, add sesame seeds or peanuts and heat until toasty.

Turkey, along with much of the Middle East, also has a tradition of flavored oils. The simplest version is nothing but dried mint heated in oil with some pul biber chili flakes. In her new book “Sebze," a collection of vegetarian Turkish recipes, Ozlem Warren uses this oil as a final flourish over manti, savory dumplings topped with garlic yogurt.

Sometimes oils can breathe new life into the wilting herbs in your salad drawer. In her book "The Everlasting Meal Cookbook," a celebration of leftovers, the writer Tamar Adler advises making parsley oil with chopped parsley that is past its best.

Mix the finely chopped parsley with pounded garlic, salt and enough olive oil to make it “swimmier than pesto." It’s important to chop the herbs, not blend them, or else the oils can oxidize. Whatever combination of herbs you use, these green oils are always like a jolt of pure flavor.