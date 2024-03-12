The Most Confusing, Chaotic College Admissions Season in Years
Oyin Adedoyin , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 12 Mar 2024, 07:04 PM IST
SummaryChanges in the federal financial-aid application, testing requirements and affirmative action have plunged applicants and schools into uncertainty. A college counselor called one part ”a hot mess.”
Logan Zielinski, a high-school senior in Sterling Heights, Mich., spent much of the fall getting wooed by football coaches at small Midwestern colleges. Scholarships were a major part of their pitches.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less