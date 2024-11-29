The most hated way of firing someone is more popular than ever. It’s the age of the PIP.
Lauren Weber , Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 29 Nov 2024, 05:34 PM IST
SummaryPerformance improvement plans are on the rise. Workers dread them. Managers do too.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the messy business of getting rid of employees, the PIP is having a moment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less