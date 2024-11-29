HR veteran Steve Cadigan says his thinking—that PIPS are almost always a bad idea—was shaped when he worked at Cisco early in his career. “We did a five-year lookback at every PIP and found that 90% of people who were placed on a formal PIP, whether or not they survived it, left within a year of that warning. Which to me suggests there’s a fundamental break in the trust of that relationship," says Cadigan, who went on to be the HR chief at LinkedIn and now advises companies on HR strategy.