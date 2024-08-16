‘The most unfindable place in the galaxy’

Getting to the island is easier nowadays than it was for the monks, who relied on curraghs with wooden frames and leather hulls rather than boats with motors and life jackets. Yet it still poses challenges. Fewer than 200 tourists on any given day can disembark on the island. They must buy tickets months in advance and hope for good weather. This is no guarantee of a pleasure cruise: On our hourlong return to Portmagee, violent waves splashed across the deck. The captain had given us slickers and warned us about what was to come, and still we were drenched.