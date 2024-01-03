The New Fitness Gadgets That Promise to Change Your Life

People have been asking a version of that question since the second century, when the Roman physician Galen wrote a treatise called “The Exercise with the Small Ball." And even before then, there were javelins and the like, wielded by athletes from a roster of naked male competitors in ancient Greece’s Olympic games. Back then, people even scraped the oil and sweat off their bodies after competition to create a mix called gloios, which was later bottled and sold for medicinal purposes at the ancient Greek equivalent of gyms, said Bill Hayes, author of the 2022 book “Sweat: A History of Exercise."