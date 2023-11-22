The New Guest at Thanksgiving This Year is Ozempic

This Thanksgiving collides with a national conversation about Ozempic, Wegovy and other blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs. People taking the medications say they don’t want to be the hot topic at the table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zohray Brennan, who has been on Ozempic for roughly a year, looks forward to eating smaller portions of everything, including cranberry sauce and coconut custard pie. But when it comes to wine, which had been one of her favorite parts of the annual gathering, she is trepidatious.

She’s lost her taste for it since starting the medication, she says, and worries about questions from family members. “They’re going to be looking at me," says the 48-year-old blogger and marketing consultant who lives in Philadelphia. “It’s like ‘Oh, you’re not drinking wine?’" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ozempic, Wegovy and their counterparts have exploded in popularity over the past year, earning billions for the drugs’ makers, transforming the American approach to weight-loss, and sparking widespread cultural discussion in a country that is already obsessed with weight.

That conversation lands on Thanksgiving tables this week, where some people say the drugs have boosted their confidence around food, and others say they are worried about facing questions about what they’re eating, what they’re not eating, and changes in their appearance.

“It’s a hot topic, and people have a lot of judgments," says Dr. Gauri Khurana, a psychiatrist in private practice in New York City and a clinical instructor at Yale University who has prescribed the medications and helped patients manage them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weight has long been a fraught and complicated subject in American families. The emotional attachment to food around the holidays means family members might be offended by someone taking smaller helpings, or might want to talk about how Ozempic changed eating habits, she says.

“There’s sort of a collective weirdness about everybody eating too much and everybody kind of being all in," says Khurana.

Widespread use {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than nine million Americans filled prescriptions for Ozempic, Mounjaro and similar diabetes and obesity drugs in the last three months of 2022, according to a recent analysis from data-analytics firm Trilliant Health. Prescription volumes for these medications increased 300% between the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Trilliant.

These drugs, including Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, which are approved for Type 2 diabetes, and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, which is approved for weight management, have helped patients lose weight, in part by suppressing appetite.

This Thanksgiving will be Theresa Nugent’s first on Mounjaro, which she takes to help manage her Type 2 diabetes and lose weight. Some friends and family members know she is on the drug, but she doesn’t generally volunteer it to people who ask why she has lost weight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She’s glad to celebrate the holiday in better health and hopes the table discussion stays away from her size or eating habits.

“I have the guise of losing baby weight, so I have almost the perfect cover right now," says Nugent, 38, who lives in Cleveland and gave birth in July. “I just don’t want to be the topic of conversation with people."

Leigh Rodabaugh, a nurse in Houston who has lost roughly 14 pounds in one month on Mounjaro, says she feels no shame about taking the drug, but doesn’t plan to volunteer that information to an “opinionated" family member at Thanksgiving this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I don’t believe she would agree with it," says Rodabaugh, 41.

Patients who disclose they’re taking these medications say they are sometimes met with judgmental comments or questions, including implications that they’re vain or taking the “easy way out" of weight management. Holidays can amplify these interactions, as family reunions can lead to tense conversations.

And then there are what psychologist and professor Megan Petrik calls “food pushers," those people at the table urging second or third helpings or refilling glasses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They want to probably celebrate with you and have a bonding experience," says Petrik. Demurring that extra serving of sweet potatoes can lead to tension or awkwardness.

Deflecting nosiness

Personal health information is just that—personal—and people shouldn’t feel pressured to disclose it, says Dr. Farah Naz Khan, an endocrinologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. Khurana, the psychiatrist, says she has advised patients to lie or change the subject if asked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Claudia Taake, who takes Ozempic and works part time as a translator for videogames in Los Angeles, has a go-to response for questions about her weight loss: boring them to tears with minute details of her rowing-machine exercise routine.

“I could see that person’s eyes glaze over," recalls Taake, 61, of the first time she tried it. “The other person will terminate the conversation on their own."

Dr. Carolyn Bramante, an obesity medicine doctor and assistant professor at the University of Minnesota, recalls a previous patient who chose to host Thanksgiving, reasoning that she would be so busy, nobody would fault her for not filling her plate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Doctors advise people to listen to their bodies—not their family members—when it comes to serving sizes. A balanced plate that gives priority to protein and high-fiber foods over carbohydrates and fatty foods, which tend to sit in the stomach and exacerbate the medication’s effects of delayed gastric emptying, can help patients avoid filling up too quickly or feeling nauseous.

Reagan Seabourn, 52, says she felt like a “prisoner to food" at Thanksgivings past, filling her plate with fats or carbs like stuffing, green-bean casserole and ham, and then grazing throughout the afternoon. Now on Ozempic, the Quinlan, Texas, resident anticipates making healthier choices and worrying less about it.

The feeling, she says, is freeing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This medication is allowing my body to run like it was meant to," says Seabourn. “Instead of it being about the food, it will be more about the family and that’s how I’ll be thankful about it."

Write to Alex Janin at alex.janin@wsj.com

