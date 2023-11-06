The New Headache for Bosses: Employees Aren’t Quitting
Chip Cutter ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 06 Nov 2023, 09:18 PM IST
SummaryJust last year, companies were scrambling to keep staff. Now, they say not enough people are leaving their jobs.
The white-collar labor market is softening to a point that companies are encountering an issue that would have been unthinkable in the era known as the Great Resignation.
