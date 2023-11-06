The New Headache for Bosses: Employees Aren’t Quitting

Employers try to accurately predict how many staffers will quit in a given year to help set budgets for teams and establish hiring plans. At the software provider ServiceNow, the company uses a machine-learning model to anticipate the number of employees it expects will step down each quarter. Voluntary turnover this year has fallen below levels forecast by those models, said Sarah Tilley, senior vice president of global talent. She didn’t cite specific figures, but attrition among top-performing employees in 2023 is less than half of what it was in 2022.