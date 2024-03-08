The New Job Hot-Spots: Phoenix, Orlando and Albuquerque

At the same time, data show opportunities shifting to the south. Before the pandemic, employment in the West was growing by 2.3% a year, the highest rate among the nation’s regions, according to an analysis by the Washington, D.C.-based Economic Innovation Group. Last spring, though, following a spate of tech layoffs, the West was at the bottom of the pack, growing by just 1.4% between May of 2022 and May of 2023. By contrast, the Sunbelt topped the list, growing by 2.4% over that period, adding more than four times the number of jobs added in the West.