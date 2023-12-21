The New Swedish Playbook for Financing Green Business

In Sweden’s far north, two investors are rolling out a playbook that could break the financial bottleneck that has bedeviled emerging green industries.

So far, they have hatched the world’s first large-scale steel mill powered by green hydrogen and a fast-growing battery maker that has raised more than $9 billion. Next up are heat pumps.

The strategy behind the two companies is the opposite of the build-it-and-they-will-come hope of many startups. Instead, H2 Green Steel and battery maker Northvolt lined up customers and used those commitments to raise money. Often, the customers are also investors.

H2’s factory is going up in the Swedish town of Boden, 50 miles or so from the Arctic Circle. Due to start operating in 2025, it will produce 2.5 million metric tons of steel a year while emitting 5% as much carbon dioxide per ton as a coal-powered blast furnace. It is roughly 100 miles down the road from Northvolt’s first low-carbon gigafactory.

Driving the strategy are Swedish financier Harald Mix and business executive Carl-Erik Lagercrantz, who launched H2 Green Steel through Vargas Holding, their investment firm. “It’s a fantastic formula for how we can actually enable the transition of energy-intensive industries," Mix said.

Neither man set out to launch green companies. Mix founded Altor Equity Partners, a European private-equity firm, where he remains a partner. They first collaborated on a plan to use batteries to reduce electricity costs at telecommunications providers, which were straining under growing demand for data.

That early success was the trigger for their green ambitions. They created Northvolt to start building something similar to Tesla’s electric-vehicle supply chain in Europe.

Another Swede, Peter Carlsson, joined as Northvolt’s founding chief executive, despite Lagercrantz accidentally calling him at 4 a.m. Lagercrantz didn’t realize that Carlsson, who had recently resigned as Tesla’s supply-chain chief, was in California at the time. Carlsson was unfazed because he was used to getting calls from Elon Musk at all hours of the night.

At both Northvolt and H2 Green Steel, coalitions of big companies and investors agreed they could gain an edge by going green. The companies both secured purchase commitments from Volkswagen and other early customers. They boosted their green credentials by tapping Scandinavia’s abundant hydroelectric power.

Buyers were willing to pay premium prices for as-yet nonexistent products, in part to add marketing sheen. Volkswagen’s Porsche brand will use green steel in its sports cars.

More importantly, companies face increasing pressure to hit voluntary emissions targets and comply with green regulations. Prices in the European Union’s emissions-trading system have risen in recent years, creating an incentive for reducing greenhouse gases.

H2 Green Steel has agreed to sell 40% of its early production at a roughly 25% premium over steel’s usual going rate, a spokesperson said. That helped it raise 1.5 billion euros of equity, equivalent to more than $1.6 billion, and it expects to finalize a €3.5 billion debt-funding deal early next year.

Mix and Lagercrantz see green-steel demand outpacing supply for years. The same dynamic, they say, is opening up investing opportunities in other industries that are hard to wean off fossil fuels. “The demand is becoming predictable," Mix said.

Companies that have both bought from Northvolt and invested in it include Volkswagen and BMW. Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen-owned truck maker Scania and others have invested in H2 Green Steel as well as ordering steel.

The investors aim to prove the technologies work, drive down costs and create profitable companies. Still, the conditions that allow this kind of investment to work may only exist in Europe right now.

Using customer commitments to raise finance for capital-intensive projects isn’t new. Renewable-energy projects sell power in advance, for example. In a similar way, startups building facilities to suck carbon dioxide + attracting commitments from polluting companies to pay for carbon removal years in advance.

Vargas applied that strategy to solve a problem currently hobbling the shift away from fossil fuels. Green manufacturing businesses have big upfront costs but come with more uncertainty. That, along with higher interest rates, has hit many green startups.

H2 has competition, including from Swedish rival SSAB, which hopes to be producing commercial volumes of green steel in 2026. But shifting the whole industry away from fossil fuels is a monumental challenge. China, the dominant producer, is still investing in coal-fired steel mills which will produce at low cost.

Mix and Lagercrantz this year launched another company, Aira, which is repurposing a former Volvo bus plant in Poland to manufacture heat pumps. They mentioned other sectors such as aluminum, textiles and plastics as potential targets.

Mix says he wants Vargas’s companies to reduce global emissions by 1%, roughly the carbon footprint of Australia. He calls the energy transition “the biggest investment opportunity of the century."

H2 Green Steel sprang from a Northvolt board meeting, where a Volkswagen representative said that after going electric, the industry’s next emissions challenge would be steel, which contributes roughly 7% of global emissions.

Volkswagen quickly bought into the idea of low-carbon steel. “They really thought that it would be a competitive advantage," Lagercrantz said.

It still took H2 Chief Financial Officer Otto Gernandt three years to put together a debt package. The project kept evolving and funders scrutinized every piece of it to determine its viability. “We had to build a company that was designed to be financed," Gernandt said.

Write to Ed Ballard at ed.ballard@wsj.com

