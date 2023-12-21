The New Swedish Playbook for Financing Green Business

H2’s factory is going up in the Swedish town of Boden, 50 miles or so from the Arctic Circle. Due to start operating in 2025, it will produce 2.5 million metric tons of steel a year while emitting 5% as much carbon dioxide per ton as a coal-powered blast furnace. It is roughly 100 miles down the road from Northvolt’s first low-carbon gigafactory.

