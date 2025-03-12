The office building doing what the UN hasn’t: Bringing harmony to factions of a civil war
Nicholas Bariyo , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Mar 2025, 04:41 PM IST
SummaryArab and Black Sudanese work in peaceful coexistence in Kampala, thanks to one property manager.
KAMPALA, Uganda—The property manager of a shabby office building in this congested East African capital has achieved what the U.S., U.N. and other well-meaning global powers have not: He has established peace between warring Sudanese factions.
