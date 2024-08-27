The out-of-office reply that says ‘stay out of my inbox’
Elizabeth Bernstein , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Aug 2024, 06:01 PM IST
SummarySetting a more realistic auto-response can help you manage expectations—and stay sane when you get back to work.
I recently emailed an old friend. We hadn’t talked in a while and I looked forward to catching up.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less