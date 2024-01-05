The Perilous Pleasures of Family Gossip
SummaryTalking about our loved ones’ foibles and crises isn’t always harmless, but it might be our best way to make sense of the world.
A couple of years ago, my teenage daughter Violet sent me a “War and Peace"-length text full of searing moral condemnation: “Our family literally operates on an axis of drama and gossip, that is perpetuated by Nana and possibly you and your sisters." She went on to talk about how she and her cousins did not want to be involved in this “adult dysfunction."