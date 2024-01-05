The Perilous Pleasures of Family Gossip

“We’re a small town!" says another friend who grew up with four siblings. She forwarded me a chain where she forgot one sister was included and accidentally made a catty joke about her and then quickly backpedaled. This friend is very sanguine about the culture of gossip in her family, which is mostly jokes and patter. “Ultimately we all love each other and hate each other," she says. “We all have opinions and feelings that are best not shared directly."