The ‘Pet Tech’ Craze: Can a $799 Treadmill Make Your Best Friend Happier and Hea
The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:22 PM IST
Summary
- A glut of new devices promises to keep your spaniel or Siamese safe, happy and smitten with you, while making your life easier. But not all earn veterinarians’ approval.
ACCORDING TO her Twitter bio, Sharkboots “Boots" Shadynasty, nine years old, is “allergic to chicken and has behavioral issues." One of those issues is her propensity for peeing in beds. Her “mom," Leisha Riddel, 34, an art director in Toronto, says she tried everything to persuade the cat to relieve herself in the litter box instead: changing litter thrice daily, using a motion-activated spray (named “SSSCAT") meant to deter pets from certain areas of your home, even having three separate litter boxes so that Boots could rotate.
