Innovations in litter box design, monitoring cameras and pet trackers have only further enabled my clan to go overboard in the name of giving our animals better lives. Which is how, after a couple of glasses of wine, I found myself ordering a DNA test for my rescue dog, Party. When the results came back, they included a photo of a dog who is presumably her mom (they share 49% of their DNA and both sit in arm chairs the same way). I also found out that Party was marked “clear for 29 genetic conditions that could impact her early vet visits." Should I ever want to, I can pay and upgrade to find out more about her health.

